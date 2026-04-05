Navi Mumbai To Host 'Run For Autism 2026' At Seawoods On April 5; Over 250 Participants Join Awareness And Inclusion Initiative

Participants take part in last year’s Run for Autism marathon, promoting awareness, inclusion, and community support for individuals with autism | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 4: Marking Autism Awareness Month in April, the 7th edition of Run for Autism will be held in Navi Mumbai for the first time on April 5, with over 250 participants already registered. The event is managed by Let's Celebrate Fitness (LCF) lead by Richa Sameet, on behalf of organisers - Forum for Autism and Sunshine School to promote awareness and inclusion.

Participants will include children and young adults with autism, along with their parents, teachers and well-wishers, with the youngest participants typically being around six years old.

The run will be flagged off by Varun Sawant, a 26-year-old and Asia’s first autistic full marathoner, who is also the first Indian with autism to complete the 42-km Boston Marathon.

An accomplished baker-entrepreneur, he heads the brand 'Bake n Flake', known for healthy cookies and cakes, and is also a musician who sings and plays the keyboard in his spare time.

Event venue and dignitaries

Dignitaries scheduled to attend the event include Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and Deputy Municipal Commissioner of NMMC Ajay Gadade, among others.

The run will commence and conclude at Nexus Seawoods Mall, providing a central venue for participants and supporters.

Organisers highlight awareness and inclusion

Organisers include Paramita Muzumder, who has over two decades of experience in the field, and Babita Raja, who has been working in the sector for more than 25 years. Both are parents of young men with autism and are active members of the Forum for Autism, a parent support group.

The Forum for Autism and Sunshine School have been actively involved in spreading awareness about autism and fostering acceptance of autistic individuals in the community.

Through partnerships, they provide a platform for individuals with autism to showcase their talents in sports and arts, while also helping the general public better understand autism.

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“Events like Run for Autism create opportunities for inclusion and acceptance, while giving our children and young adults a platform to shine and be recognised by society,” said Muzumder.

Organisers said the initiative aims to build a more inclusive society by bringing the community together through a participative public event.

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