Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Clean-Up Drive At Vashi Mini Seashore After Fish Deaths, Collects Water Samples For Investigation

NMMC teams conduct large-scale clean-up at Vashi Mini Seashore following reports of fish deaths | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, April 4: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out a special cleanliness drive at the busy Mini Seashore, also known as Juhugaon Chowpatty in Vashi Sector 10, following complaints of fish deaths in a nearby holding pond. Authorities have collected water samples for testing and initiated steps for a long-term solution.

Acting on the complaints, the Solid Waste Management Department launched a focused operation in the area under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner Dr Ajay Gadade.

Water samples collected, probe initiated

According to civic officials, complaints were received two days earlier about a large number of fish found dead in the pond near the seashore, prompting immediate inspection and action. The cleanup operation prioritised the pond and surrounding area to prevent further environmental impact.

“Following the complaints, water samples have been collected and necessary steps are being taken to ensure a permanent solution while maintaining cleanliness in the area,” an NMMC official said.

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Large team deployed for intensive cleanup

More than 40 sanitation workers participated in the operation, carrying out intensive cleaning under the guidance of sanitation officer Jayshree Adhal and inspectors from the Vashi division. Deputy Commissioner Dr Ajay Gadade and Chief Sanitation Officer Naresh Andher were present during the drive.

The civic body said further investigation into the cause of fish deaths is underway, and additional measures will be implemented based on the test reports.

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