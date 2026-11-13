Navi Mumbai To Host Its First District-Level Marathi Literary Conference On November 21–22, Celebrating Marathi Literature & Culture | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a first for Navi Mumbai, a district-level Marathi literary conference will be organised in the city on November 21 and 22, 2026, to promote the Marathi language, literature and cultural heritage. The two-day event will be held at the Terna auditorium in Nerul and is being jointly organised by the Maharashtra Sahitya and Sanskrutik Mandal and the Kavi Kusumagraj Sarvajanik Vachanalaya Sanstha.

Noted playwright and actor Yogesh Soman has been selected to preside over the conference. The event is expected to bring together writers, poets, literary enthusiasts, students and other prominent personalities from the Marathi literary world, providing a platform for interaction and discussions on various aspects of Marathi literature and culture.

Conference To Promote Marathi Literary Heritage

The conference aims to showcase the diverse streams of Marathi literature while providing a platform to discuss developments in the fields of language, literature and culture. The initiative comes at a time when the need to promote reading habits and encourage interest in regional literature is being increasingly emphasised.

As this is the first district-level Marathi literary conference to be held in Navi Mumbai, it is expected to provide an important opportunity for local writers, poets and literary enthusiasts to engage with established names in the field.

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Literary Enthusiasts Welcome The Initiative

Literature enthusiast Lalit Pathak said the conference would help celebrate the rich literary heritage of the Marathi language and encourage greater interest in literature among residents.

Bhushan Malvankar, secretary of the Kavi Kusumagraj Sarvajanik Vachanalaya Sanstha, has appealed to residents of Navi Mumbai to participate in the two-day literary gathering.

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