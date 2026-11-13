Free Health Camp Provides Medical Check-Ups To 120 Patients, Promotes Preventive Healthcare & Early Diagnosis | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A total of 120 patients benefited from a free health check-up camp organised at Datiware in the Saphale area of Palghar taluka by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Charitable Hospitals Assistance Cell, Palghar, in association with the Eleven Star Cricket Club, Datiware.

The initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as part of the state government’s efforts to extend healthcare services to residents of rural and remote areas while providing financial assistance for medical treatment to patients from economically weaker sections.

Free Medical Services Provided At Camp

The camp offered a range of healthcare services, including general medical examinations, consultations with orthopaedic specialists, various blood tests, ECG facilities and free distribution of medicines. Registration for Ayushman Bharat health cards and awareness programmes on organ donation were also conducted.

The initiative enabled residents to access multiple medical services and specialist consultations under one roof, without having to travel to distant healthcare facilities.

Hospitals And Organisations Support Initiative

Several healthcare institutions and organisations contributed to the successful organisation of the camp. These included Infigo Hospital, Boisar; Varad Multispeciality Hospital, Boisar; Dhavale Hospital, Palghar; Sarva Jeevseva Foundation; Mohan Foundation; and the Public Health Department, Palghar.

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Focus On Rural Healthcare Access

The initiative aimed to improve access to quality healthcare in rural and remote parts of the district while encouraging preventive healthcare practices and creating greater awareness about health-related issues among residents.

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