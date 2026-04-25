Navi Mumbai To Host IBA Global Boxing Series On April 26, Olympic Medallist Mary Kom To Attend International Event In Nerul

Navi Mumbai gears up for its first international boxing event with Mary Kom set to attend in Nerul | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, April 25: For the first time, Navi Mumbai will host an international-level boxing tournament, the IBA Global Boxing Series, on April 26, with Olympic medallist Mary Kom set to attend as a special guest. The event will be held at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Nerul from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Global participation expected

Organised by Marine Boxing Academy in association with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Sports Department, the competition will see participation from renowned boxers from across the world. Officials said Mary Kom’s presence is expected to significantly enhance the event’s appeal and attract large numbers of sports enthusiasts.

Boost to city’s sporting identity

The tournament aims to strengthen Navi Mumbai’s identity as a rising sports city on the global stage while also inspiring youth to take up sports. “This international event will provide a platform for top boxing talent and motivate young athletes in the city,” a civic official said.

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Civic body invites public participation

The civic body has appealed to citizens to attend the event in large numbers, adding that further details regarding participating boxers and match line-ups will be announced ahead of the competition.

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