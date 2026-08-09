Navi Mumbai To Host Human Chain On Palm Beach Road To Mark 150 Years Of Vande Mataram | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: To commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Vande Mataram Pratishthan, Navi Mumbai, will organise a human chain and collective rendition of the national song on Palm Beach Road on August 15.

The event, being held on Independence Day, will take place from 10am to 11.30 am. Organisers have invited citizens to join hands and participate in the mass singing of Vande Mataram as a symbol of national unity, social harmony and world peace.

According to the organisers, Vande Mataram played an important role during India's freedom struggle, inspiring courage, unity, sacrifice and patriotism among people fighting British rule. The organisation said the 150th anniversary provides an opportunity to once again invoke the spirit of national unity through a collective rendition of the song.

Read Also Ghansoli Senior Citizens' Association Likely To Get CIDCO Plot At Concessional rate

The human chain will be formed along Palm Beach Road, with participants expected to come together for the mass chanting of the song. The organisers have appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers and make the event a collective celebration of the country's national spirit.

The event carries the theme “One Nation, One Voice — Vande Mataram.”

Those interested in participating can contact M. Shanmugham (9930455505), Suma R (9321319162), Laxmi M (8655482172), Jayashree V (9930870306), Rajaram K (738328577), Harish P (9321902754), Sunil S (9820214870) or Ramchandran R (9867507665).

Date: August 15, 2026

Time: 10 am to 11.30 am

Venue: Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai

Organised by: Vande Mataram Pratishthan, Navi Mumbai

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/