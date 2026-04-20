Navi Mumbai To Host Biomimicry Summer School For Kids From May 5, Fee ₹5,000

Navi Mumbai, April 20: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a five-day summer programme titled ‘Local Gyan Summer School – Biomimicry PLAY Summit’ will be conducted in Navi Mumbai, offering children a unique opportunity to learn innovation through nature.
Programme details and objectives
The programme, designed for children aged 7 to 14, will be held from May 5 to 9 at the Indian Women Scientists' Association Learning Garden in Vashi. It aims to introduce participants to the concept of biomimicry, where ideas and solutions are inspired by natural systems, and connect it to real-world urban challenges.
Collaboration with women scientists
Organised by Local Gyan in collaboration with IWSA, the initiative will be guided by Indian women scientists, who will serve as knowledge partners throughout the programme.
Hands-on learning and activities
According to organisers, the five-day schedule will combine exploration, hands-on learning, and creative problem-solving. Activities include a nature walk at the learning garden, an urban expedition to Vashi Railway Station, lab-based experiments, studio-based creative sessions, and a final presentation where participants will pitch their ideas to city planners.
“The aim is to help children transition from observers to innovators by encouraging them to draw inspiration from nature and apply it to urban environments,” organisers said.
Schedule and registration details
The programme will run daily from 10 am to 1 pm. With limited seats available, organisers said only a few spots remain open for registration. The participation fee is Rs 5,000.
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Focus on early scientific learning
The initiative is expected to offer young learners an early exposure to scientific thinking, design, and sustainability, while fostering creativity and problem-solving skills.
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