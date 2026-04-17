5 Fun And Educational Summer Vacation Activities To Keep Your Kids Busy During Their Vacations

Summer is here, and if you’re already hearing the classic “I’m bored” on loop, it’s time to switch things up. This season, skip the screens and introduce your kids to experiences that are equal parts fun and educational. From creative workshops to real-life nature moments, here are five exciting activities that promise to keep young minds engaged all summer long.

NCPA Summer Fiesta 2026

For creatively inclined kids, the NCPA Summer Fiesta 2026 in Mumbai is a vibrant playground. With workshops in theatre, dance, music, storytelling, and even content creation, children get hands-on learning guided by experts, ending with a live showcase.

When: April 29 to July 19, 2026

Where: NCPA, Mumbai

Cost: ₹1,080 onwards (members), ₹1,200 onwards (non-members + GST)

River of Stories, Story of Rivers

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), the “River of Stories, Story of Rivers” session offers a magical storytelling experience. Led by author Vaishali Shroff, it introduces children to myths and tales connected to India’s rivers, making learning immersive and fun.

When: April 19, 2026 | 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Where: Nalanda Learning Centre, CSMVS, Mumbai

Nehru Science Centre’s Vacation Workshop

Science lovers can explore the Nehru Science Centre’s Vacation Creative Science Workshop. Covering robotics, AI, aeromodelling, and astronomy, it’s designed to spark curiosity through hands-on activities, with special family sessions adding to the excitement.

When: April–May 2026 | Registration till April 20

Where: Nehru Science Centre, Worli, Mumbai

Cost: Varies by workshop

Fort4Kids

If history sparks your child’s interest, the Fort4Kids heritage walk through Mumbai’s Fort area is a must. This guided experience turns the city’s past into engaging stories, making learning interactive and enjoyable.

When: April 19, 2026 | 4:30 PM

Where: Fort, Mumbai

Cost: ₹599 per person

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Velas Turtle Festival

For a truly unforgettable experience, the Velas Turtle Festival in Ratnagiri offers a chance to witness Olive Ridley hatchlings making their way to the sea, a meaningful and educational moment for kids and adults alike.

When: Every Friday till last week of April 2026

Where: Velas, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

Cost: ₹500 per person

Organising a summer camp for kids? Write to us at fpjonlineedit@gmail.com with the subject (Summer Camps) and we'd love to feature you. Don't forget to share details about the camp including dates, time, venue, cost and how to register.