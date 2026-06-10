Navi Mumbai To Hold First-Ever Dak Adalat On June 30 To Resolve Long-Pending Postal Complaints

India Post officials will hear and address pending postal service grievances during Navi Mumbai’s inaugural Dak Adalat at Vashi Head Post Office | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 10, 2026: In a bid to provide faster resolution to long-pending complaints related to postal services, the India Post Department has decided to organise its first-ever Dak Adalat in Navi Mumbai on June 30 at the Vashi Head Post Office.

Purpose Of The Dak Adalat

The special grievance redressal forum will primarily take up cases that have remained unresolved for more than six weeks after the original complaint was lodged.

The initiative is aimed at addressing complaints related to postal services such as mail delivery, Speed Post, money orders, savings bank transactions, and counter services, which often remain pending for extended periods.

Platform For Efficient Resolution

Postal services continue to play an important role in citizens' day-to-day lives, but complainants frequently have to approach multiple offices to seek redressal for unresolved issues.

The Dak Adalat has been conceived as a platform where aggrieved citizens and postal officials can come together to resolve pending matters efficiently at the divisional level.

Hearing Details And Submission Process

The hearing will cover complaints relating to post offices falling under the Navi Mumbai Postal Division and will be held at 11 am on June 30 in the Vashi Head Post Office building.

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Citizens wishing to participate must submit their complaints to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Navi Mumbai Division, by June 15. Applications must include the date on which the original complaint was filed, the complainant's name, and details of the authority with whom the complaint was previously lodged. The application must be submitted in duplicate.

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