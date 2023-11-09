Navi Mumbai: Timely Intervention Saves Life Of 64-Year-Old Suffering From HCM At Hospital In Vashi

Timely Intervention Saves Life Of 64-Year-Old Suffering From HCM At Hospital In Vashi | representative pic/ Pixabay

Early in August 2023, Manohar Shinde, a 64-year-old man from Pen, Raigad was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital Vashi as he started experiencing severe difficulty in breathing and restricted movements stemming from Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HCM) that he had already been diagnosed with. Before his admission, he had been bedridden for over a year, which had impacted his personal and professional life.

After completing his treatment at the hospital, he is now able to walk and go about his routine work. The patient was attended to by Dr Prashant Pawar, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Dr Anil Potdar, Director and Head Cardiology, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi.

HCM is a disease that occurs when the heart muscle becomes thickened (hypertrophied), making it harder for the heart to pump blood. It can also cause an obstruction in the arteries and can be a major risk factor for heart related ailments. This condition has an incidence rate of 11.76 per 1,000,000 persons yearly, and generally affects males more than females.

Due to this condition, the patient was experiencing extreme breathlessness, which had only aggravated over the last few months, requiring him assistance to perform even his daily chores. Although he had visited multiple doctors before, who’s suggested open-heart surgery, the patient was not keen on undergoing the operation as he was the family's sole breadwinner. As a result, his heart health deteriorated, and he was left bedridden. When his symptoms became extremely difficult to manage, he visited Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, to seek treatment.

Since the patient had HCM which resulted in high pressure in the obstructed region of the heart, time was an essential factor. He was suggested a keyhole surgery method called Alcohol Septal Ablation. He opted for this treatment as it is a minimally invasive procedure to treat HCM, and the methodology has been proven to have good clinical outcomes with faster recovery and minimal pain. Additionally, he was also administered tab disopyramide an antiarrhythmic medication to help with the procedure.

Speaking about this procedure, Dr Prashant Pawar said, "Since the patient did not suffer from any comorbidities, Alcohol Septal Ablation was considered as a promising treatment methodology. It is keyhole procedure where 100% alcohol is used to ablate septum which is thickened and obstructing left ventricular cavity. This is a very specialized treatment requiring skill and specialization as it can lead to multiple complications if performed incorrectly. After the surgery, we relieved the obstruction which helped normalize his heart function. We were able to discharge the patient within 48 hours, and he was able to resume his daily activities after one week.”

After being treated at Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, Manohar Raghunath Shinde said, “I am the sole breadwinner in my family, and this condition has drastically reduced the quality of my life for the past few years. After the surgery, I feel much better and confident about returning to my daily activities. I am extremely thankful to all the doctors and staff for their help and assistance in helping me recover quickly.”

The patient is almost back to his everyday life and has been prescribed blood thinner medication after the surgery. He is showing considerable improvement during the follow-up visits.

