Navi Mumbai: Three held in firing case at Kamothe, weapons recovered

Navi Mumbai, May 25: The Kamothe police on Monday arrested three persons who allegedly tried to kill a 31-year-old man by firing three rounds of bullet at him on May, 19. The incident occurred following a pre-wedding monsoon brawl.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prashant Bhagat, 31, his younger brother Sushant Bhagat, 26, and Kushal Bhagat, 24. Prashant was carrying the pistol used at the time of crime.

According to the police, there was a pre-wedding celebration at Mota Khanda village that night, and the complainant Sujit Mhatre, a resident of the same area attended it. While dancing at the event he accidentally hit a few other people and that led to a heated argument among them.

However, when Mhatre was walking home, three people to whom he had scuffled, started following him.

Smita Jadhav, senior inspector of Kamothe police station said, “Prashant first called out to the complainant and fired two rounds of bullet in the air. He then fired another round at the complainant with the intention of killing him, but the bullet missed him. After that all three of them ran away from the place”

“We had registered an attempt to murder case just after the incident and started looking for the accused. Acting on a tip-off, we finally arrested them from Lonavala. We have recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from their possession,” she said.