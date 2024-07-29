Navi Mumbai: Thousands March To Vashi Chowk Demanding Fast-Track Trial Of Accused In Shilphata Temple Rape & Murder Case

Navi Mumbai: Thousands of people from 26 villages rallied in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, demanding a fast-track trial and immediate filing of charges in the brutal gang rape and murder of a 30- year-old woman at Ghol Ganpati temple in Shilphata. They marched from Teen Tanki, Koparkhairane, to Vashi Chowk, between 10 am and 12 pm.

Demands Made By Victim's Family Members & Relatives

The victim’s family members and relatives demanded the death sentence for the three accused persons including the priest. On Saturday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the appointment of senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor.

“Even though the crime was so grievous and it happened in a holy place like a temple, there was hardly any outrage in the beginning of the case. Slowly, the case started getting momentum when every node and village in the city started holding small rallies and started putting up banners and boards about the case,” one of the members of the Agri Koli Community said.

The Agri Koli Youth Foundation coordinated the rally, ensuring it proceeded smoothly. Despite the police quickly apprehending the accused, the community insists on filing the charge sheet and obtaining forensic reports of deleted CCTV footage from inside the temple.

Statement Of Organizers Of The Rally

Nilesh Patil, coordinator of Navi Mumbai Bhumiputra Samaj that organised the rally, said: “When the word started spreading about our outrage, the government also took note and the chief minister appointed Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor, officially.”

The victim, who had left her home on July 6 due to harassment by her husband and mother-in-law, was gang-raped and murdered after being offered spiked tea. Her body was found on July 9 near the temple. A family member stated she was a devoted Ganpati follower, stressed by her domestic situation.