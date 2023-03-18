Navi Mumbai: Tender worth ₹124 crore floated for water supply in Panvel

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender worth ₹124 crore to create an infrastructure to supply water to 29 villages under its jurisdiction. The mega project is a part of the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. The appointed contractor will have to carry out a survey, construct a sump well, install pumping machinery, provide tap connections, lower existing transmission lines and lay new ones, etc.

29 villages in 23 gram panchayats don't have proper water supply networks

The PMC was formed in 2016 with 29 revenue villages of Panvel taluka, including the CIDCO colonies of Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe and New Panvel; which altogether sprawls 110km. While there is a water supply network in the CIDCO colonies and Panvel city, 29 villages falling in 23 gram panchayats don't have a proper water supply network.

Last month, the PMC received an administrative approval for creating infrastructure for a water supply and sewerage system worth ₹355.74 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Of ₹355.74 crore, ₹148.16 crore has been sanctioned by the central and state governments. The PMC will take a 30% financial share in the project, and provide ₹44.45 crore.

AMRUT 2.0 campaign

The state government is implementing the AMRUT 2.0 campaign from 2021-2022. Under the scheme, projects such as lake rejuvenation and green area development are being planned in the civic and local bodies of the state. Sewerage facilities will be made available in 44 cities of the state previously covered under Amrut Abhiyan. Now, it has been subsumed under AMRUT 2.0.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation conducts demolition drive near railway station