Navi Mumbai: Teens commit suicide in Panvel forest over love affair

Teens commit suicide in Panvel over love affair, police start investigation

A 20-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from Tavarwadi village in Panvel taluka reportedly committed suicide by consuming poison. They were identified as Ram Shimgya Nirguda and Pinky Sitaram Nirguda.

According to the police, both the deceased were having a love affair. Meanwhile, the Panvel taluka police registered a case of sudden death and started further investigation.

Consumed poison in a forest

On the night of January 18, Pinky left the house saying that she was going to watch TV at her neighbour’s house. However, it is believed that both Pinky and Ram went to the forest at a distance from Tavarwadi village and they consumed poison there.

Later, Pinky called her mother from Ram's mobile phone and informed them about their steps. Parents of both teens rushed to the forest. After two hours of searching, they found Ram and Pinky in critical condition and their parents admitted both of them to MGM Hospital, where they passed away. Panvel taluka police rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information about the incident.

