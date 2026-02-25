Navi Mumbai Teen Prodigy Builds BrontoAI Platform Without Formal Coding Education, Goes Live In 175 Countries

Eighteen-year-old Jeet Santosh Bhaskar launches his AI platform BrontoAI from Navi Mumbai, achieving global reach while still in Class 12 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 25: Eighteen-year-old Jeet Santosh Bhaskar is not a typical teenager. Yet to complete Class 12, the commerce student from Navi Mumbai has developed a consumer-facing artificial intelligence platform, BrontoAI™, which went live on the Apple App Store on January 25 and is now available across 175 countries.

What makes the achievement remarkable is that Jeet has no formal education in computer science.

“We have no idea when or how he learnt programming,” said his father, Santosh Bhaskar. “He has always been a bright student and passionate about economics. But over the past few months, he has invested himself completely in computers.”

In his professional profile, Jeet identifies himself as the Founder and CEO of Bronto Intelligence, a parent organisation currently under process of incorporation, overseeing BrontoAI™ and MSPConnect™ — two platforms positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence and applied economics.

From MSPConnect to BrontoAI

“Jeet developed MSPConnect™ in October 2025 after deeply studying pricing gaps affecting farmers,” his father said. “He wanted to build something rooted in economics that could create real-world impact by improving Minimum Support Price awareness and market transparency.”

MSPConnect™ was conceptualised as an economics-focused initiative addressing information asymmetry in agricultural markets. “He single-handedly designed the research framework, built the tools, and coded the entire platform interface independently,” Bhaskar added.

Encouraged by the response to MSPConnect™, Jeet began work on BrontoAI™, dedicating nearly four months to the project. “For almost four months, he worked 16 to 18 hours a day. There were days he barely stepped out of his room,” his father recalled. “As parents, we were concerned about his health, but we could see his clarity and determination.”

According to his father, Jeet handled complex coding structures, all without formal technical training.

“Jeet not only developed the entire AI interaction logic on his own, but he also handled discussions and negotiations with the Apple team,” Bhaskar said. “For an 18-year-old to manage product development and corporate communication at that level is truly remarkable.”

A Gen-Z-native AI vision

Unlike conventional AI platforms that focus on structured outputs, Jeet designed BrontoAI™ to communicate in a natural, Gen-Z-native tone — relaxed, emotionally aware, intuitive and context-sensitive.

“He did not want to limit artificial intelligence to rigid and formal outputs,” Bhaskar explained. “BrontoAI™ offers human-style language flow, emotional relatability, ultra-natural text conversations, realistic audio interaction, and next-generation, highly detailed image generation. His vision was to make users feel they are interacting with a thinking presence rather than a programmed interface.”

Both BrontoAI™ and MSPConnect™ are currently live on the Apple App Store and are witnessing steady organic user engagement across multiple regions.

Strong academic foundation

Beyond entrepreneurship, Jeet has also built a strong academic profile in economics. He has published two research papers — “The Gap Between Government MSP Awareness and Realised Selling Prices Among Farmers in Maharashtra” in the Journal of Student Research, and “Shadow Pricing Based on Perceived Affluence” in the Curieux Academic Journal.

“He completed eight advanced economics courses simultaneously — courses that usually take six months each,” Bhaskar said. “Even before finishing Class 12, he has secured undergraduate admission offers from eight prestigious universities abroad.”

Jeet secured 85 percent in his ICSE Class 10 examinations in 2024 and is currently appearing for his HSC Commerce examinations in 2026.

“Since childhood, he has been fascinated with computers,” his father added. “He was extremely comfortable handling laptops, gaming consoles and digital equipment from a very young age. In Standard 4, he began learning ethical hacking, and his teacher encouraged him further after noticing his aptitude.”

Describing his son as the younger child in the family, Bhaskar noted that Jeet also actively played cricket during his school years and was particularly strong in mathematics. “Teachers used to call him a Maths prodigy in his early school days,” he said.

With skills spanning advanced AI programming, applied economics, behavioural analysis, research design and product architecture, Jeet now aims to continue exploring the intersection of economics and artificial intelligence.

“He wants to pursue advanced research in economics while building globally scalable, human-centred technology platforms from India,” Bhaskar said.

