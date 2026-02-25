Navi Mumbai News: Pregnant Cow Rescued After Two-Hour Operation In Khopoli, Falls Into Drainage Tank At Construction Site

A pregnant cow was rescued safely after falling into a drainage tank at an under-construction building on DP Road in the Mogalwadi area of Khopoli on Tuesday, following nearly two hours of strenuous efforts by rescue teams of Help Foundation. |

Navi Mumbai: A pregnant cow was rescued safely after falling into a drainage tank at an under-construction building on DP Road in the Mogalwadi area of Khopoli on Tuesday, following nearly two hours of strenuous efforts by rescue teams of Help Foundation. The animal, which had fallen into a tank filled with seven to eight feet of water after its lid collapsed, was pulled out without serious injuries, the rescuers said.

Lid Collapse

The incident occurred when the lid of the drainage tank gave way, causing the cow to plunge into the water-filled pit, leaving it with barely any space to move. On receiving information, members of Help Foundation and the fire brigade of the Khopoli Municipal Council rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation.

"As the cow’s owner informed rescuers that the animal was pregnant, the operation was carried out with extra caution. Rescue teams first drained some water from the tank using a suction pump. Subsequently, with the assistance of a JCB machine and by forming a human chain, a portion of the tank wall was carefully broken to create an opening for the rescue," Guru Sathelkar from Help Foundation said.

After nearly two hours of coordinated efforts, the cow was successfully pulled out to safety.

Municipal Transport Chairman Praises Swift Rescue Action

Kishor Patil, Transport Chairman of the Khopoli Municipal Council, praised the rescue teams for their swift and courageous action. A veterinarian was immediately summoned to examine the cow and provide necessary treatment.

Meanwhile, local social activists highlighted the need for stringent safety measures at under-construction sites to prevent such accidents in the future.

