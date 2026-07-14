Navi Mumbai: Teen Injured In Alleged Garbage Truck Crash Seeks CM Relief Fund Aid; MNS Targets NMMC

Shreya Firke remains on ventilator support as her family seeks Chief Minister's Relief Fund assistance following the alleged garbage truck crash | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 14, 2026: An 18-year-old girl who sustained life-threatening injuries after a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) garbage truck allegedly rammed into the scooter she was riding pillion on June 28 continues to remain on ventilator support, with her family appealing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as treatment costs mount.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Shreya Firke's father, Nilesh Firke, said his daughter has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in CBD Belapur for the past two weeks and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a critical condition.

According to the family, the hospital bill has already crossed Rs 18 lakh, and doctors have indicated that the total cost of surgeries and treatment could reach nearly Rs 40 lakh.

Accident And Investigation

The accident occurred around 9.35 am on June 28 near Parsik Hill in CBD Belapur. According to the FIR, Shreya Firke (18), a resident of Seawoods, was riding pillion on a Dio scooter (MH-46-DG-1861) being driven by her friend Soham Devendra Golatkar (18) of Kharghar. The two had participated in a morning run organised by the Genesis Run Club along with 30 to 40 members.

The complainant, Sarthak Santosh Gaikwad (19), a BSc Computer Science student from Koparkhairane and a fellow club member, told police that after completing the run and recreational activities at Parsik Hill, the group was heading to Nerul for breakfast.

While the scooter carrying Soham and Shreya was travelling ahead of them, an NMMC garbage transport vehicle (MH-43-CK-5532), allegedly driven rashly and negligently, collided head-on with their scooter.

The impact threw both riders onto the road. Soham suffered serious head and shoulder injuries, while Shreya sustained grievous injuries to her abdomen, left arm, face and other parts of her body. Fellow runners rushed the two to Apollo Hospital in CBD Belapur, where they have been undergoing treatment.

The FIR further alleges that the unidentified driver fled the scene without providing medical assistance to the injured or informing the police. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving and for leaving the accident spot without assisting the victims.

MNS Targets Civic Body

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has criticised the civic administration over its handling of the incident.

MNS Navi Mumbai city president and party spokesperson Gajanan Kale visited Apollo Hospital and met Shreya and her parents to enquire about her condition. Kale alleged that despite the seriousness of the accident, not a single senior NMMC official had visited the hospital to meet the family.

He also claimed that no criminal case has yet been registered against the contractor responsible for operating the garbage transport vehicle and demanded accountability from the civic administration.

According to Kale, the family has already paid around Rs 16 lakh towards medical expenses, while more funds are expected to be required for Shreya's ongoing treatment. He demanded that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation recover the entire treatment cost from the contractor responsible for the garbage vehicle.

"If the civic administration fails to do so, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will launch an aggressive agitation," Kale warned.

Family Seeks Financial Aid

In his appeal to the Chief Minister, Nilesh Firke said his daughter is too critical to be shifted to another hospital. "I am an ordinary citizen, and arranging such a huge amount is beyond my financial capacity. On one hand, we are fighting to save our daughter's life, and on the other, we are struggling to bear the mounting medical expenses," he wrote.

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The family has requested that financial assistance be sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on humanitarian grounds. Along with the application, they have submitted medical reports from Apollo Hospital, copies of hospital bills and the FIR.

Repeated attempts to get in touch with the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, NMMC, went unanswered.

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