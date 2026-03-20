Navi Mumbai Hit-and-run Victim Harman Kaur Dies After Sixteen Days In Coma |

Navi Mumbai: Sixteen days after a fatal hit-and-run accident on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada, the 17-year-old pillion rider, Harman Kaur, has succumbed to her injuries, taking the death toll in the case to two. She had remained unconscious since the March 3 crash and was undergoing treatment at Dr D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul.

Kaur never regained consciousness, and police were unable to record her statement during the course of treatment, officials said. Her death has intensified grief and anger among family members, with her final rites conducted on Friday at Koparkhairane.

According to police, Kaur had been riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Prashant Vijay Jamdade, a resident of Koparkhairane, when the accident occurred between Sarsole junction and Moraj Circle. Jamdade had allegedly lost control of the bike, following which two cars — a Skoda and a Maruti Brezza — ran over him within seconds, killing him on the spot. Kaur sustained critical injuries in the incident.

The drivers of the two vehicles, identified as Sagar Sanda (23), an accountant, and Krishna Ravaria (20), a student, both residents of Ghansoli, allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help the victims. Police had earlier identified the vehicles using CCTV footage from nearby junctions.

Jamdade’s father is a rickshaw driver, and the 23-year-old had recently started working in a trading job, police said. His family, too, has been demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

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At the funeral, Kaur’s inconsolable mother, who had been by her side throughout the 16-day struggle, along with friends and relatives, demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. Kaur lived with her mother, who is separated from her father, while her brother resides with their father.

“We want strict action against those responsible. They left the victims on the road and did not even stop to help,” a grieving family member said.

Police said a chargesheet against the accused will be filed in court, and further investigation in the case is being carried out by PSI Amol Munde of Sanpada Police Station.

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