Navi Mumbai: Teen held for raping 5-year-old girl in Uran

Navi Mumbai: The Uran police arrested a 14-year-old boy under Juvenile Act for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl child in Uran. The accused was living in the same vicinity as the victim, said police. The incident shocked residents of the area.

According to police, the incident took place on February 13 evening when the girl was alone outside her home. Taking advantage of the situation, the 14-year-old boy allegedly raped her. However, after going home, the girl narrated the incident to her mother in the night.

Boy detained on Feb 14

Without wasting time, the family of the victim approached the Uran police and registered a complaint. The Uran police detained the boy on February 14.

Sunil Patil, senior police inspector from Uran police station said that after interrogation, the boy was arrested under the juvenile act.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Court on February 15. “We produced him before the juvenile court and he was sent to the correction centre,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the teen under the relevant Juvenile Acts and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

