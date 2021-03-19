Navi Mumbai: Man held for kidnapping, raping 16-year-old girl in Uran

Nhava Sheva police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in Uran on Wednesday. The police also rescued the minor girl from Sangli.

The accused identified as Revan Kharat, working as a truck driver at JNPT befriended the victim girl (a student of class 10) a few months ago and later ran away with her on February, 22.

Jyoti Gaikwad, assistant inspector of Nhava Sheva police station said, “The arrest was delayed as the accused had kept changing his locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Earlier this week, we received information that he was hiding at a place in Solapur with the girl. Immediately, a team left for Solapur, but he fled to Sangli before we reached there. Then, we contacted the Sangli police and with their help, Kharat was arrested and rescued the kidnapped girl.”

Kharat was arrested under sections 368 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“He was produced before the judicial court and has been remanded to police custody till March 23. So far, we have not found any criminal record of him,” Gaikwad said.