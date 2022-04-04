Navi Mumbai: TECHNICIA 2022 fest held in Amity University

TECHNICIA 2022, the annual technical event of the Amity University (ASET & AIT Department) was organized last week. During the event, different technical and sports activities were performed by students and their teams.

There were more than 20 events organised of which some of them were Motorcycle Assembly, Aerophillia, Animation, Box Cricket, Chess among others. Abhilash Sinha, a renowned educationist, academician and a Chess Coach was invited by the University to grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour and to witness the Chess Event as the Judge.

The winner of the Chess Tournament was Karan, whereas Dhruvil Vakil secured the second position and the third rank was secured by Yashraj Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:55 AM IST