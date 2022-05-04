Navi Mumbai: Technical problem in signalling system at Vashi station, 10 local services cancelled; 20 delayed

Due to some technical problem in signalling system at Vashi station 10 local services cancelled and about trains were 20 delayed up to 15 minutes on Wednesday morning.

"Due to this problem, down Harbour train services between Mankhurd and Panvel were stopped at around 1 hour 25 minutes. Apart from that, Trans-Harbour trains between Thane and Vashi were also disrupted in the morning of Wednesday," said a CR official.

"However UP Harbour line train services on Panvel-CSMT/Goregaon section and trains between Thane-Nerul/Panvel were also running during the time of signal failure at Vashi," further added officials.

"Technical glitch in a signal near Vashi was reported at 5 pm, which was restored at 6.25," said an official of CR adding that after that train services on the affected section were restored but due to the cascading effect of this incidence around 20 local services of harbour line were delayed up to 15 minutes during morning rush hours.

Commuters were the most inconvenienced as trains from Panvel towards CSMT were also running behind the schedule. Eventually, there was chaos at most of the stations between Mankhurd to Panvel. However, railway officials said that continuous announcements were being made for the convenience of passengers and passengers were allowed to travel via the trans harbour line during the disruption on the same ticket and pass.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik in rape case

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:07 PM IST