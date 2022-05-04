Navi Mumbai: Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik in rape case

The Thane session court granted relief to BJP leader and Belapur MLA Ganesh Naik in a case for threatening a Nerul woman with a Nerul woman. The court granted anticipatory bail to the MLA in the case filed against him by live in partner for criminal intimidation and rape.

Ganesh Naik is facing two charges of threatening and showing a revolver and rape in the Thane District Sessions Court. The court has refused to grant any relief to Ganesh Naik on the issue of threatening him with a revolver. Therefore, the interim bail hearing in both the cases will now be held on the 27th.



The 48-year-old woman claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with Naik for around 27 years and they have a 15 years old son. Now, the woman is demanding that Naik accept the child as he is the biological father of her son. She also demanded that her son should also get rights in Naik’s property.

After her complaint to Nerul police, the woman claimed that she was being abused and threatened by Naik’s men. She has also claimed that they were attempting to tarnish her image. She has informed the police about the latest threats.

Navi Mumbai police has registered two cases of rape and criminal intimidation at Nerul and CBD Belapur police stations, respectively, against Naik following the woman’s complaints. Naik is presently untraceable, say police sources.

Recently, while talking to the media, the Commissioner of Police Bipin Kumar Singh had said that the police are investigating the case technically and will take necessary steps.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:02 PM IST