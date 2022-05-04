Navi Mumbai: Amid loudspeaker row, Koparkhairane police detain MNS workers

The Koparkhairane police have taken custody of office bearers and party workers of MNS as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward situation. MNS leaders who were kept in Koparkhairane police included Prasad Ghorpade, Balaji Londhe, Nitin Naik, Praveen Hange, Sharad Dighe, and Nagesh Lingayat.

Earlier the police had sent a notice to all the officers under section 149 and requested them not to create any kind of conspiracy. In the notice, the police had said that in view of the present situation, they are informed that they should not do any such work which may create a dispute between the two communities.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had threatened to read Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosque by giving an ultimatum on May 1, demanding removal of the loudspeaker by May 4. After which Navi Mumbai MNS workers started working in that direction, in view of which the police arrested them.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:19 AM IST