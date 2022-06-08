Navi Mumbai: Taloja sees 4 new COVID-19 cases after three months

PTI

After almost three months, the Taloja node under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) witnessed 4 new cases of COVID-19 on June 7. The number of active cases under the civic jurisdiction reached 138.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 under PMC has more than doubled in the last week. At present, active cases stand at 138 and on June 7, a total of 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Active cases in the civic jurisdiction had come down to just 1 in the second week of April. However, in the last fortnight, new cases were detected in Kharghar and other nodes. At present, the Kharghar node has 86 active cases, followed by Kamothe 17, and 11 each in Panvel and New Panvel.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.35 while 1,416 people lost their lives due to infections.

Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 94,310 cases of COVID were reported of which 92,756 recovered.

