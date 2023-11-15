Navi Mumbai: Taloja Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Raping Minor; Booked Under POCSO

Representative image

Navi Mumbai: A shocking incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai as Taloja police arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl. The accused is the cousin of the victim’s father. He lured the girl with sweets.

The victim, a resident of a village in the Panvel area, lived with her parents, while the alleged perpetrator resided in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai, according to police reports on Tuesday.

On a distressing Sunday, the accused deceived the child by promising her sweets, leading her away under false pretences. Subsequently, he took her to a secluded spot in the village where he allegedly committed the heinous act, as detailed in a complaint filed by the victim's mother, as reported by an official from Taloja police station.

Man Booked Under POCSO

Taloja police acted swiftly, apprehending the accused on Monday. Following his arrest, he was presented before a local court, which remanded him into police custody until November 18, as confirmed by Senior Police Inspector Avinash Kaldate. The charges against the man include Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376(2)(f) (rape on a female under 12 years of age), along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as indicated by the police.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Conduct Day-Long Drive To Crack Down On Polluting Vehicles

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)