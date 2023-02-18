Navi Mumbai: Taloja industrial estate organises workshop on accident prevention | Representational Image

Taloja: An accident prevention workshop was organised this week at Taloja Industrial Estate with Taloja Industries Association and the Directorate of Industries Safety and Health.

On this occasion, the officials of the Directorate of Industries Safety and Health gave detailed guidance on basic principles of accident prevention, possible incidents, and quick actions to prevent the recurrence of near misses.

A large number of industries from Taloja MIDC participated to learn about accident prevention. Apart from industrial units, representatives of Processed Foods, a number of industrial units attended.

The program was attended by Deputy Director of the Directorate of Industries Safety and Health Ankush Kharade, Keshav Kendra, Ajit Mohite, President of Taloja Industries Association Satish Shetty, Secretary Bineet Salian, Member Bhavesh Modi, General Secretary Bidur Bhattacharjee, Executive Secretary Sunil Padhihari along with representatives of Taloja MIDC.

