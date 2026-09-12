Navi Mumbai: Suspected Pollution Haze At Vashi Mini Seashore Sparks Citizen Demand For Immediate AQI Check

A thick haze over Vashi’s Mini Seashore has raised concerns among residents who use the waterfront for morning fitness activities | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 12, 2026: Citizens of Navi Mumbai have demanded immediate action from civic officials after a thick haze, suspected to be pollution, engulfed the popular Mini Seashore at Vashi early Friday morning.

Residents who had stepped out for their routine morning walks, running, cycling and exercise said the conditions were worrying as the waterfront is one of the city’s preferred open spaces for health and fitness.

Morning Haze Raises Concerns

The Mini Seashore attracts a large number of senior citizens, women, youngsters, runners, cyclists and yoga enthusiasts from around 5 am every day.

Many residents visit the area expecting cleaner air and a healthy outdoor environment. However, the hazy conditions on Friday morning raised concerns over the quality of air being breathed by those exercising there.

“I have been coming to Mini Seashore regularly for my morning walk for several years. People come here expecting fresh air and an open environment. However, on Friday the atmosphere looked like fog, but it appeared to be pollution, which was worrying,” said Nitin Kamble, a regular morning walker.

“If we step out of our homes to stay healthy but end up breathing polluted air, where are we supposed to exercise?” he asked, urging the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately check the air quality at the spot, identify the source of the pollution and take permanent corrective measures.

Construction Activity Under Scrutiny

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said the situation needed to be examined in the backdrop of extensive construction and infrastructure activity in Navi Mumbai.

“Large-scale construction, road dust, increasing vehicular traffic, traffic congestion and dust generated by various development works could be affecting air quality. The administration needs to seriously examine the situation at Mini Seashore,” Kumar said.

He also demanded that a permanent Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring system be installed at Mini Seashore. A digital display showing the AQI and levels of major pollutants should also be installed so that citizens can monitor air quality in real time, he said.

“If the air quality reaches hazardous levels, there should be a system to advise citizens to avoid outdoor exercise,” Kumar said.

Calls For Immediate Assessment

The concerns have raised questions over the environmental conditions in Navi Mumbai, which is projected as a planned and environment-friendly city. Citizens said public spaces such as Mini Seashore should provide a healthy environment for outdoor activities rather than expose residents to pollution.

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Citizens have therefore sought an immediate air-quality assessment at Mini Seashore, identification of the sources of pollution and concrete measures to prevent a recurrence.

For residents, the concern is that those stepping out at dawn to improve their health should not have to breathe polluted air at the very place where they expect to find a healthier environment.

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