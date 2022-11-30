Navi Mumbai: Supply of Strawberries increase at APMC | File Photo

After a delay of around three weeks, the supply of strawberries at the wholesale market has started in large numbers. The prices of strawberries at the APMC Vashi range from Rs 150-200 per kg, while at the retail market, strawberries are being sold at Rs. 220-350 per kg.

According to the APMC administration, around 35 quintals of strawberries are arriving in the market every day.

Mahesh Mundhe, Joint Secretary of the Fruit and Vegetable Merchant Association informed that the supply of strawberries was poor during October. Now the temperature in strawberry growing areas has also dipped and the seasonal fruit is getting ready to be plucked.

“The APMC market is receiving strawberries from places such as Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani. They are known for harvesting the finest quality of strawberries,” said Mundhe. He added, “At present, a crate of strawberries contains 22 boxes. The wholesale rate of strawberries is estimated to be Rs 250 to Rs 180. While the rate for the general public is Rs 50 to Rs 100 for a single box, depending on the quality,” Mundhe said.

“We can expect more arrivals by the end of December,” said a trader. The APMC market receives strawberries from Mahabaleshwar, Nashik, Pune and Karnataka.

