Navi Mumbai: Successful Treatment For Preterm Twin Girl With Clubfoot At Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar

Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar | File Poto

Navi Mumbai: A preterm twin baby girl, born at 29 weeks, with congenital talipes equinovarus (CTE), commonly known as “Clubfoot” underwent a successful treatment in a hospital based out of Kharghar. Rekha (name changed), 33 years old, and her husband Bhanu Prakash (name changed), 35 years old, residents from Panvel, were overjoyed when they found out they were expecting for the first time after 12 years of marriage. However, their joy turned into distress when Rekha unexpectedly went into preterm labor at 29 weeks. After her water broke, she was admitted to a maternity home in Panvel.

Dr. Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant in Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, received an urgent call from the attending obstetrician in Panvel. “We were informed that the delivery was imminent. Our expert transport team, led by Dr. Amit Ghawade, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, along with two nurses, arrived at the Panvel hospital within 30 minutes. Delivery was conducted after the arrival of our transport team. We prioritized stabilization and ensured a smooth transition for the twin babies,” said Dr. Pillai.

The twin babies were transported in a specialized neonatal ambulance called ‘NICU on wheels’ and arrived at Motherhood Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) just one hour after birth. Both babies required non-invasive respiratory support, such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), for approximately one week, which helped them gradually stabilize and breathe independently. Kangaroo mother care and orogastric tube feeds were initiated early to promote bonding and facilitate weight gain.

Once the babies were stable and off respiratory support, Dr. Chintan Doshi, Pediatric Orthopedician, assessed the baby girl’s clubfoot. Clubfoot, which has an incidence of about 1-2 per 1,000 children, can result from various factors, including limited space in the womb and developmental defects in bones and muscles. Although the cause often remains unknown, early intervention can significantly improve outcomes.

The first plaster cast was applied in the NICU before the baby was discharged. Dr. Doshi elaborated, “She responded positively to the corrective casting using the Ponsetti technique. We continued serial casting after discharge until satisfactory correction was achieved.” The baby girl underwent weekly cast changes for five weeks, followed by a minor surgical procedure to optimize the outcome. After the procedure, special shoes were recommended for three months, along with physiotherapy to ensure the best possible recovery.

"The successful treatment ensured that the baby girl will not require further operations or casting in the future. Physiotherapy will continue until around one year of age, and while her feet will appear normal within the first few months, exercises and special shoes are essential until she can walk and run freely,” Dr. Doshi added.

Rekha, said, “We were completely shocked when we learned about our baby's clubfoot diagnosis after birth. I was in a state of disbelief and couldn't speak. The fear of the unknown overwhelmed me. Having twin babies in the NICU, was challenging. But the doctors were supportive and they explained the condition clearly and reassured us that our baby would receive the best care. We were discharged after 27 days, and both our babies are now meeting all their developmental milestones.”

Due to their financial circumstances, the family faced significant challenges as both the babies required an extended stay in the NICU, particularly the twin girl with clubfoot. The prolonged hospitalization and associated medical expenses created a substantial financial burden. Upon learning of the family's financial situation, the medical team of the hospital reached out to the Neonates Foundation of India (NFI) who helped with financial aid.