Mumbai: Despite clubfoot challenge, knee replacement successful for 78-yr-old

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 78-year-old woman suffering from severe osteoarthritis successfully underwent knee replacement surgery. The complex medical procedure became more challenging as she had an untreated clubfoot since childhood.

Briefing about the case, doctors said that Pushpa Gupta struggled to live a normal life as she had knee pain for the past 3-4 years. Initially, she consulted local doctors who advised to conduct X-rays of both legs. The report revealed that there was wear and tear in both the knees.

As the pain did not subside despite several remedies and medications, Mrs Gupta's family brought her to the Zanova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar. Dr Dhananjay Parab from the hospital said the elderly could not walk due to severe pain and deformity in both the knees. There was no option but surgery and it proved successful as she was able to stand on her feet just hours after the operation.

“The woman was born with a club foot, however it was not treated well, leading to a deformed foot. Apart from this, she suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. Under such conditions, doing knee replacement surgery was a challenge,” Dr Parab added.

‘‘For the last 3-4 years, even simple day-to-day tasks such as walking, sitting, sleeping or standing up were difficult for me. I thank the doctor for helping me to move freely again,’’ said an elated Mrs Gupta.

WHAT IS A CLUB FOOT?

Also known as talipes, it's a medical problem where a baby is born with a foot or feet that turn in and under. Early treatment should correct it. In club foot, one foot or both feet point down and inwards with the sole facing backwards.