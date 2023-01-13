Navi Mumbai: Substandard toys seized from Vashi, notice to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Wednesday conducted enforcement raids in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and seized a large number of toys violating the Quality Control Order (QCO), 2020.

The raids were conducted in Inorbit Mall at Dua Lima Retails Pvt Ltd and Crossword Book Store. The BIS will initiate action in the appropriate court of law.

The violation of the order is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of minimum Rs2 lakh, or both, under various sections of BIS Act 2016.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also issued notice to e-commerce entities Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal to reply within seven days on the sale of sub-standard toys.

It has also written to the BIS Director General to take immediate cognisance of the matter and necessary action. The CCPA has expanded the country-wide campaign to prevent sale of spurious and counterfeit goods that violate QCOs published by the Centre to include consumer durables such as electric immersion water heaters, electric iron, domestic gas stove, microwave oven and sewing machines.

In this regard, the CCPA has written to District Collectors across India to investigate unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights concerning manufacture or sale of such goods and submit Action Taken Report to CCPA.

