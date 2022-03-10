Navi Mumbai: Students returned from war-torn Ukraine welcomed by administration

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Raigad district administration facilitated students who returned safely from war-torn Ukraine. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Tehsildar Vijay Talekar, Deputy Tehsildar Rahul Suryavanshi were present on this occasion.

A total of 32 students from the Raigad district were stranded of which 31 students have already returned. The only student from the district is stranded in Sumy city in Ukraine. Around 700 students are still stranded in Sumy city.

The district administration says that they are constantly in touch with the embassy and the relatives. Of the 32 students of the district, a total of 11 students were from Panvel, Kharghar and Kalamboli.

“Students returned from Ukraine shared their experiences in the war-torn country. We applaud them for their bravery in the times of such unknown and extreme conditions seen by them,” said a senior civic official.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:16 PM IST