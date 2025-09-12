Navi Mumbai Students Gear Up For Finals Of Dindi And Mono-Acting Competitions

Pexels Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will host the final round of its Inter-School Dindi Competition and Mono-Acting Competition.

The event Wil be held on September 15 at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha, Vashi. Organized by the Sports and Cultural Department the competition aims to encourage and showcase the artistic talents of school students across the city.

Themes with a Purpose

The preliminary rounds were held on September 10 at the same venue, where 75 students participated in the mono-acting contest and over 1,350 students took part in the Dindi competition. Both contests featured themes related to cleanliness, environment, health, and social responsibility, in line with the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

Topics included single-use plastic, waste management, recycling, cleanliness and health, de-addiction, and the role of mobile phones in society.

Finalists Announced

The Dindi competition was judged by actor Adhokshaj Karhade, while the mono-acting contest was evaluated by writer-director Siddhant Jadhav. Based on their assessments, 14 schools have advanced to the final round of the Dindi competition, and 17 students have been selected for the mono-acting finals.

Prize Distribution Ceremony

The grand finale and prize distribution ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on September 15. NMMC has urged parents, teachers, and citizens to attend in large numbers to encourage the young participants and support the cultural initiative.