Navi Mumbai: State approves ₹10 crore development funds for Airoli

Navi Mumbai: The State Government has approved a special fund of ₹10 crore and ordered its release for several developmental works in the Airoli constituency, said MLA Ganesh Naik. “The focus is to prioritise basic facilities like health, education, water supply, and sanitation,” said Naik.

Detailing how the funds will be used, Naik said that the Digha railway station on the Trans-Harbour line is almost ready and will become operational soon. However, in order to reach the railway station, commuters have to cross a busy Thane-Belapur road which will be dangerous. “A skywalk will be constructed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore to facilitate road crossing,” said Naik. In addition, ₹1 crore will be spent on concreting a road in front of Mukund Company in the Digha ward.

Old fish market to be reconstructed

Following a demand by the fishermen community, an old fish market located at Sector 1 will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh. Similarly, ₹1 crore will be spent on building the Jai Bhawani Market in Sector 3.

Currently, residents of Sector 7 in Ghansoli have been demanding the health centre for a long time as they have to travel to distant urban health posts for treatment. A fully equipped civic health centre will be set up on plot number 6 in Sector 7 at a cost of ₹2 crore.

Funds for school in Advali-Bhootvali

Funds will also be utilised to raise the floor of a school located in the tribal-dominated village of Advali-Bhootvali. ₹2 crore has been set aside for a night shelter which will be constructed at plot number 26 in Sector 2, Kopar Khairane. Also, a new water distribution system at Rabale has been proposed and a fund of approximately ₹1 crore will be spent for it.

“The special fund will be used for developing public facilities in all the nodes, villages, slum areas, industrial sections and tribal community of Airoli assembly constituency,” underlined Naik.

