Navi Mumbai: Staff, customers held after raid at hookah parlour in Nerul

The Nerul police booked the operator Manoj Kailash Kumar, 29 and the waiter Pralhad Mandal,24 along with the customers Vikas Turi, 20 and Govind Pandit, 42.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Staff, customers held after raid at hookah parlour in Nerul | Representative Image
Nerul police arrested four persons after carrying out a raid at Fabulous Hookah Parlour at sector 1 in Nerul last week. The police also seized tobacco products for hookah. A case has been registered at Nerul police station against the arrested persons.

article-image

Hookahs were banned in the state five years ago; later the Bombay High Court gave relief to restaurant owners by saying that they can serve tobacco-free herbal hookahs.

The Nerul police received information that there was an illegal hookah parlour on the first floor of a building adjacent to the Mahindra showroom in Shiravane village, Sector-1. As per the information, nicotine and other tobacco products were being used in the hookah.

Under the guidance of senior Police Inspector Tanaji Bhagat, API Sachin Dhage and his team raided the Fabulous hookah parlour in Shiravane village on Friday night.

article-image

