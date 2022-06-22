Navi Mumbai: St Joseph’s High School and Jr College celebrates International Yoga Day

FPJ

St. Joseph’s High School and Jr. Kalamboli College, Kalamboli celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. Apart from participating in Yoga, students also took part in various activities like Essay Writing, and quiz competitions with great passion and performed exceedingly well.

Students from grade I to grade XI demonstrated various asanas. Since the inception of International Yoga Day in 2015, the school is celebrating the event with great passion.

“The aim of this activity is to create an awareness amongst the young ignited mind of Josephian to have a healthy body in a healthy mind through yoga,” said the school management.

Teachers guided students in performing and understanding Yoga asanas. “All students participated eagerly and they had also brought yoga mats. Teachers guided students about the crucial role of Yoga in improving concentration and in attaining solace as well as combating stress and anxiety. It helps a person improve life physically, mentally, and spiritually as well,” said the school management.

Warm-up exercises were taken and all the students performed sitting and standing asanas. The celebration concluded with a speech by the school principal who encouraged students to practice regular yoga to remain salubrious as good immunity is the need of the hour to thwart COVID-19.

