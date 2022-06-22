Mumbai: Monsoon picks up pace, transport remains unaffected

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: While the India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rains for Tuesday, Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed light and intermittent rains throughout the day. No waterlogging was reported in any part of the city and public transport was also functioning smoothly.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the city area received 54.59 mm rainfall, eastern suburbs were drenched in 39.59 mm rains, while there was 37.22 mm rainfall in western suburbs till Tuesday morning. Thereafter, light showers sponged the city.

"There have been no reports of waterlogging, and all local trains and BEST buses ran smoothly,'' said the civic officials.

“Besides taking pre-monsoon measures, we have installed high-capacity dewatering pumps wherever required. We have also cleaned nullahs and drains well in advance,” said Manish Valunje, BMC assistant commissioner for E ward, which comprises Byculla, Nagpada, and Agripada areas.

According to the railways spokesperson, local trains on the Western and Central Railways were running as usual. Similarly, BEST spokesman Manoj Varade said, "All services were running as per schedule. The stormwater drains in the city have the capacity to carry 50-60 mm rainfall per hour.”

Meanwhile, even though the monsoon has not yet fully arrived in the city, still the incidents of tree falling are happening due to gusty winds. On Tuesday, a big neem tree was uprooted near the Carnac bridge in front of Musafir Khana and traffic jams were noticed in the area for some time. Fortunately, no one got injured in the mishap.

The garden department removed the tree from the road by 3 pm with the help of a crane.

On May 31, the BMC had claimed that they had trimmed 90 per cent of trees, which are along the roads. However, this incident has raised questions over the garden department's premonsoon work.

