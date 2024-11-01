Navi Mumbai: Speeding Car Runs Over 3 Pedestrians In Sanpada; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident on the eve of Diwali in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area, a speeding SUV ran over at least three people standing near the footpath. The incident took place on Friday late night and the Sanpada police have registered a case.
As per initial information available, the incident took place out of a personal dispute. While, some reports suggest that the SUV driver hit the pedestrians as he was trying to park his vehicle.
Three people have sustained minor injuries and Sanpada police are investigating the case.
This is a developing story. More details will be updated.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 6 Booked For Defrauding Stock Trader Of ₹1.5 Cr In Bitcoin Investment Scam
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 5; Direct Link Here
Ola Electric Reports Strong October Sales: Over 50,000 Units Sold
Hyderabad Accident: High-Speed Porsche Taycan Worth ₹2 Cr Crashes Near KBR Park In Banjara Hills; Visuals Surface