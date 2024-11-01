Navi Mumbai: Speeding Car Runs Over 3 Pedestrians In Sanpada; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

IANS

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident on the eve of Diwali in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area, a speeding SUV ran over at least three people standing near the footpath. The incident took place on Friday late night and the Sanpada police have registered a case.

As per initial information available, the incident took place out of a personal dispute. While, some reports suggest that the SUV driver hit the pedestrians as he was trying to park his vehicle.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: In Sanpada, a car nearly hit four people for parking his vehicle. The Sanpada police have registered a case and initiated an investigation pic.twitter.com/PBPb4sVLzY — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2024

Three people have sustained minor injuries and Sanpada police are investigating the case.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated.