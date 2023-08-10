Navi Mumbai: ‘Specially-Abled’ To Perform On Independence Day At Seawoods Mall

National Flag of India |

Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods has always been known for coming up with unique and special activations, which are relatable. This Independence Day, they have joined hands with Atypical Advantage to curate a unique Independence Day activation where there will be LIVE performances by specially-abled children.

The collaboration between Nexus Seawoods and Atypical Advantage will fructify on 12 August 2023, when shoppers and music enthusiasts will come together to witness the talent of singers with disabilities. Atypical Advantage, is a leading platform that empowers persons with disabilities, for an extraordinary collaboration that celebrates the power of music and inclusivity.

Nexus Seawoods

Nexus Seawoods is set to host a series of soul-stirring musical performances by talented singers with disabilities, curated by Atypical Advantage. Deepakk Bedsa and Nitesh Sonawane, are part of the brand called Udaan Entertainment. Both are specialized playback singers and skilled and certified pianists and keyboardists.

Mr. Jayen Naik, COO for the Nexus Malls portfolio said, “We have always taken great pride in curating events which are different and have always been at the forefront when it comes to providing a platform to talent. For this Independence Day, we have joined hands with Atypical Advantage to ensure our patrons get to experience the amazing talent that these kids with special abilities have. I am confident, this activation will be something that will create a lasting memory for not just our customers, but also for our retail partners and team.”

“I am thrilled to witness the wonderful collaboration between Nexus Seawoods and Atypical Advantage, as we unite to promote incredible singers with disabilities across some of their malls. This exceptional initiative demonstrates the power of inclusivity and the belief that every voice deserves to be heard and celebrated,” says Geetika Mehta, Co-founder & COO, Atypical Advantage

Join us in celebrating the magical harmony of music and experience the talent, passion, and resilience of singers with disabilities at your nearest Nexus Mall.

Read Also Independence Day 2023: US Lawmakers To Participate In Red Fort Address Of PM Modi on August 15

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)