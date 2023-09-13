Navi Mumbai: Special Children Try Their Hands At Making Eco-Friendly Ganpati

In order to promote eco-friendly Ganpati, the Education, Training and Service Facility Centre (ETC) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a workshop on making eco-friendly Ganpati for special children. The centre is famous nationwide for providing quality education to disabled children of different forms.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the NMMC has been taking several measures to celebrate Ganpati and Navratri in an eco-friendly way. The civic chief has appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganeshutsav from September 19-28 eco-friendly.

As part of it, the Education, Training and Service Facility Centre organised a special workshop on making eco-friendly Ganpati last week for its students.

The most important aspect of the workshop was using a seed in an idol. After the immersion of the idol, the seed will grow in a plant.

“In this eco-friendly Seed Ganesha-making activity, Tulsi seeds or Manjula were mixed with soil while making the idol. After immersing these idols at home, as Tulsi seeds are mixed with them, the existence of Ganesha in the form of Tulsi blooming from that soil will remain at home forever. As NMMC has set up around 139 artificial ponds across the city, soil collected from the artificial ponds will be used in farms where these seeds will grow in a plant,” said a senior civic official.

Dr Mitali Sancheti ETC center director and assistant commissioner said, “Students with disabilities spontaneously participated in this innovative activity and responded well. Through this activity, keeping in mind the attraction in the minds of children towards child Ganesha, to encourage their talent and to inculcate the importance of the environment in children through actual action, the seed Ganesha workshop was organised.

Through this innovative activity, disabled children got to experience artistic creation and along with this, the importance of the environment was also unknowingly instilled in their minds by mixing Tulsi leaves in the soil made of Ganesha Murty, and their parents participated in the activity along with the children.

