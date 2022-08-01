Navi Mumbai: Sound barrier along Sion-Panvel highway near Vashi gaon

Photo: File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a work order for the installation of sound barriers along the Sion-Panvel highway in Vashi. Residents along the stretch have been demanding it for a long time, especially after widening the road.

Local former corporator Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, who has been following the issue for the past five years, says that there have been repeated complaints from residents regarding sound pollution.

"Residents have been observing a lot of noise along the RCF Row houses and surrounding, sector 6 in Vashi, and those living next to the Sion-Panvel highway along the stretch," says Gaikwad adding that at night, the decibel level of the noise is much higher due to heavy vehicles, trucks and trailers passing through the highway.

"Senior Citizens are not able to sleep the whole night because of this heavy unbearable noise," said Gaikwad, adding that she had also approached the then deputy CM Ajit Pawar and because of his intervention, the work is being undertaken.

According to her, earlier, the contractor had promised to install sound barriers when the road-widening work was undertaken in 2013-14. “The Kharghar toll-plaza issue cropped up at that time and the installation of the sound barriers was left. Now, with special budget allocation from PWD, the sound barrier is being installed,” said Gaikwad.

The work order has been issued by NMMC and it will be carried out at a cost of Rs 1.2 crores at 300 meters stretch. The acoustic wall will be installed as a sound barrier. The work is likely to be completed by November 2022.

The sound barrier is being installed from the subway of Vashi Gaon in sector 7 to Old and further ahead up to the old toll plaza subway and Type 1 to Type 1 D houses.