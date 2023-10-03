Navi Mumbai: Social Worker Spends 8 Hours For Cleaning Garbage-Filled Space Near Sanpada Railway Station |

Navi Mumbai: While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducts the cleanliness drive at around 267 locations across the city under Swachhta Hi Sewa, Nilesh Kachare, a social worker, cleaned a garbage-filled space near the parking lot at Sanpada railway station on October 1. He claimed that he spent around 8 years alone in the cleaning of the space.

Kachre Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Garbage-Filled Spaces

Kachre has no complaint with the corporation for not including that particular space under 267 locations. However, he said that there are various places across the city that are in pathetic condition and need immediate attention.

Kachre bought all the materials for cleaning and started cleaning at 9 am and continued till 5 pm. “I stopped only after I got satisfied,” he said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)