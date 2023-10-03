 Navi Mumbai: Social Worker Spends 8 Hours For Cleaning Garbage-Filled Space Near Sanpada Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Social Worker Spends 8 Hours For Cleaning Garbage-Filled Space Near Sanpada Railway Station

Navi Mumbai: Social Worker Spends 8 Hours For Cleaning Garbage-Filled Space Near Sanpada Railway Station

Nilesh Kachare said that there are various places across the city that are in pathetic condition and need immediate attention.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Social Worker Spends 8 Hours For Cleaning Garbage-Filled Space Near Sanpada Railway Station |

Navi Mumbai: While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducts the cleanliness drive at around 267 locations across the city under Swachhta Hi Sewa, Nilesh Kachare, a social worker, cleaned a garbage-filled space near the parking lot at Sanpada railway station on October 1. He claimed that he spent around 8 years alone in the cleaning of the space.

Kachre Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Garbage-Filled Spaces

Kachre has no complaint with the corporation for not including that particular space under 267 locations. However, he said that there are various places across the city that are in pathetic condition and need immediate attention.

Kachre bought all the materials for cleaning and started cleaning at 9 am and continued till 5 pm. “I stopped only after I got satisfied,” he said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Over 1.28 Lakh Citizens Participated In 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' Cleanliness Drive In City
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: After Nanded, Govt Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Registers 8 Deaths, Including...

Maharashtra: After Nanded, Govt Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Registers 8 Deaths, Including...

SEE: Governor Ramesh Bais Inaugurates 4th Edition 'World Trade Expo 2023' At WTC In Cuffe Parade

SEE: Governor Ramesh Bais Inaugurates 4th Edition 'World Trade Expo 2023' At WTC In Cuffe Parade

Mumbai: 2 More Corporators Join Shinde Faction Of Shiv Sena; Tally Reaches 35

Mumbai: 2 More Corporators Join Shinde Faction Of Shiv Sena; Tally Reaches 35

'General Manager’s Safety Awards' Given To 16 Staff Of Central Railway; Check Details

'General Manager’s Safety Awards' Given To 16 Staff Of Central Railway; Check Details

Navi Mumbai: Rabale Traffic Police Announces Traffic Diversion For 2 Days To Facilitate Girder...

Navi Mumbai: Rabale Traffic Police Announces Traffic Diversion For 2 Days To Facilitate Girder...