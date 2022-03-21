Navi Mumbai: Social organsiation demands to relocate vegetable market in Ghansoli

Ghansoli: A social organization has demanded to shift the vegetable market in Ghansoli from the footpath. The organization has met the local ward officer and demand that vegetable vendors should be shift to another place to free up the footpath for pedestrians.

Ganesh Koli, president of Sanjay Uncle Social Oragansation said that pedestrians are forced to walk on the road as footpath is completely encroached by vegetable shops. “There are chances that pedestrians may meet with an accident,” said Koli. He added that they have no issue vegetable vendors. But they should be shifted at another place.

According to social organization, the vegetable vendors also litter and many trees planted along the footpath were damaged. “I have met the assistant commissioner of the war and requested to shift them at other place,” said Koli.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: PMC opposition leader alleges extortion by cleanup marshals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:39 AM IST