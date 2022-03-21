Navi Mumbai: PMC opposition leader alleges extortion by cleanup marshals

The complaints of extortion by clean-up marshals in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have started surfacing. Pritam Mhatre, the leader of the opposition at the PMC has made allegations that the contractor appointed by the civic administration is extorting money from common citizens and not giving any receipt.

In December, the PMC had appointed Marine Security and Intelligence Pvt Ltd for collecting fines from citizens violating cleanliness rules.

Mhatre has alleged that the cleanup marshals are collecting fines by frightening the citizens and the collected money goes unaccounted for.

Informing about this, he said that in the last few days, he had received complaints from citizens of Panvel that excess money was being collected by giving receipts of a lesser amount.

However, he did not give have right now but asked party workers to manage some proof.

He also shared an incident that took place near the ST bus depot and railway station. “On Saturday at Panvel ST depot, the cleanup marshals of PMC with valid identity card and receipt machines were collecting excess money from common citizens,” alleged Mhatre.

He added, "Cleanup marshals target at ordinary citizens and extort money by frightening them with claims that they had violated the rules. They start demanding Rs 2000 and settle down around Rs 1000 and give them the receipt of Rs 500.”

Mhatre said that there should be a thorough inquiry on the alleged extortion by cleanup marshals and demanded the immediate removal of Marine Security and Intelligence Pvt Ltd and the imposition of fines and criminal charges.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:38 AM IST