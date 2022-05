Navi Mumbai: Social organisations celebrate Shri Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti in Uran

Around ten social organisations came together to celebrate Shri Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti in Chirnar in Uran. The jyanati was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The social oragnsations came together were Shri Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti, Chhava Pratishthan Chirner, Yuddhanouka Group, Gramastha Mandal Chhava Pratishthan Chirner, Yuddhanauka Group, Gramastha Mandal Chirner Katalpada, Durga Mata Navratra Utsav Chirner, Navtarun Mitra Mandal Katalpada, Adhyatmik Pournima Mandal Chirner Bhom, Ankush XI, Arjun XI, Narendra Maharaj Sampraday Chirner, Abhinav Mitra Mandal, Nikhil Spro Chhava Group, Sahyadri Pratishthan, Aakriti Kalamanch Chirner, Om Sai Samvad Mandal Chirner, and Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Social Organization.

A large number of Shiva followers attended the Palkhi ceremony and paid homage to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Palki was taken across the city where citizens joined the celebration. The day-long event saw a number of cultural programmes on Sambhaji’s life.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:27 AM IST