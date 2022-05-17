Cat show event to be held in Vashi on May 22

Navi Mumbai is becoming a hub to several cultural and sport events by hosting the international football tournament, the IPL matches in Nerul stadium... Now, Asia’s largest cat show, presented by Whiskas will be held in Vashi on May 22. The event is organised in association with the Feline Club of India.

It is after a gap of two years that the cat show is back in the city. This time it will include the Championship Cat Show and Mega Cat Adoption Drive.

The event will feature the best cats breed from India including a number of rare breeds such as Bengal, Persian, Himalayan, Siberian during the mega event.

“Usually there are pet events which include all kinds of pets including dogs, cats or rabbits etc., but this one is specially dedicated for the cats,” said one of the event coordinators. The organiser expects more than 300 cats to made it to the upcoming event.

People from all over the Mumbai can register their cats as a participant in the cat show event. The entry fee for pet participation is ₹400 for indie cats while ₹500 for other breeds. The entry for the visitors will be open from 10 am onwards till 5 pm.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:15 AM IST