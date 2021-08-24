Navi Mumbai: Social media helps trace family of Nepali girl killed in train accident in Sanpada

There are several instances where social media helped to reunite with the lost one. Here again, the social helped the Vashi GRP to trace the family members of a Nepali national young girl who died in a train accident.

The body of a 22-year-old Nepali woman, identified as Kalu Pariuyar remained unclaimed at Sion hospital in Mumbai for 17 days after she succumbed to injuries in a train accident. However, due to the efforts taken by the Vashi GRP, her family members learned about her death in Nepal and came to Mumbai to receive her body.

According to the police, Pariyar was a native of the Dhangadi region of Nepal and she had come to the city for work a few years ago. While living in Andheri, she did various odd jobs to survive. Unfortunately, on July 22, she met with a train accident near Sanpada station. The GRP admitted her to Sion hospital in Mumbai.

Vishnu Kesarkar, senior inspector of Vashi GRP said, “Just after the accident, she told us that she was from Nepal and stayed at Andheri in Mumbai. We searched for her relatives at Andheri, but couldn't trace anyone. One of her documents also had the address of Bhayandar, but we could not find anyone there too. Meanwhile, her condition deteriorated and she succumbed on August 2.”

Finally, the GRP sought help from a few Nepali associations who made a small video of the incident and made it viral in their known social circles in Nepal. Later, the news was also reported in Nepal media including in FM Radio. Finally, her family members learned about it and they reached Mumbai last week. “We handed over the deceased’s body to her elder brother Naresh Pariyar, 24, and they conducted the last rites at a crematorium at Chembur,” added Kesarkar.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 08:11 PM IST