Navi Mumbai: NMMC school students shine in scholarship exam; 89 clear test

A total of 89 students from civic schools under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) cleared the National Scholarship Scheme Examination (NMMS) conducted by Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune on April 2021. Civic schools’ teachers guided them online during the lockdown and now they will get scholarships till standard 12.

Despite there was a complete lockdown, teachers from NMMC’s schools put extra effort and guided students appearing for the scholarship examination April first week.

“A total of 243 students from 21 civic schools appeared for the NMMS, conducted by Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune on April 6,” said an official from the Education department. He added that the result was declared on August 19 and 89 students cleared the examination. “A total of 89 students of NMMC schools have won the scholarship. These 89 meritorious students include 48 boys and 41 girl students,” said the official, adding that special appreciation is being given to both girl and boy students for the scholarship examination.

During the Covid period, when the school was not physically operational, all the class teachers prepared for the scholarship examination online apart from the regular syllabus to these students. Similarly, the doubts in the study of these students were resolved by the teachers through home visits. “Special books published by Maharashtra State Examination Council for this scholarship examination were made available to these students by NMMC. Despite the online education system, the teachers of the corporation taught the children very well and they have benefited from the success due to their diligent study and preparation for the scholarship examinations,” added the official.

Now, all 89 students who cleared the examination will get a scholarship of Rs. 1000 per month. “The amount is important for the academic progress of these students till the 12th standard, moreover, this success in the competitive examination is a boost to their confidence,” said the official.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:16 PM IST