Navi Mumbai: Social activists to hold “Savindhan Pujan Diwas” on birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar in Ulwe

Social activists from Navi Mumbai will hold “Savindhan Pujan Diwas” to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14 in Ulwe. They have appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers to know and understand the value of the constitution.

On this occasion, citizens will be asked to read the constitution and know their duties and responsibilities towards the country.

Social worker Rajeev Mishra said that many of us have not read the constitution of the country and thus are not aware about our rights and duties. “Everyone must read the Constitution and encourage others to read it,” said Mishra. He added that the purpose of celebrating Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary is to give respect to the architect of the constitution.

“People should come in large numbers to participate in the event. If people do not come due to some reason, they can celebrate the same in their areas even at their homes,” said Mishra.

The function will be held at Sky Oasis building at sector 9 in Ulwe on April 14 from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:38 PM IST